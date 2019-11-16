Teams and Walkers

Select A Team:

Shatterproof Walk/Run Dallas

  • Rise Up Dallas
    Saturday, November 16
America’s addiction crisis is killing too many of our loved ones. You can change that.

Register now to Rise Up Against Addiction

Every dollar raised helps save lives and transform our addiction treatment system.

Shatterproof Walk/Run Dallas
Saturday
11/16/2019
Continental Bridge Gateway Plaza West aka Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge 301 Canada Dr., Dallas, TX 75212

Shatterproof 5K Dallas
Saturday, November 16

Location:
Continental Bridge Gateway Plaza West aka Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge
301 Canada Dr.,
Dallas, TX 75212

Event Schedule:
7:00 AM – Site Opens 
8:00 AM – Program Begins 
8:30 AM – 5K Walk/Run Starts 
*Walk start time is approximate as walkers will start immediately after all runners have crossed the start line

Download Site Map

Download Route Map

Walker registration fee:
Suggested minimum donation of $25 is encouraged to broaden community engagement with this event and Shatterproof’s mission
Runner registration fee:
$30 until 10 days before the event
$40 - 9 days before event
$50 - day of event

Parking Info
Download Parking Map

When using GPS, please proceed to the address below:
3011 Gulden Ln.
Dallas, TX 75212
 
Parking lots can be found nearby at the intersections listed. Please follow parking attendant directions.

- Lot A & B: Northeast corner of Singleton Blvd & Gulden Ln.
- Lot C & D: Southeast corner of Singleton Blvd. and Herbert St.

For more information contact Donovan Kitamura at dkitamura@shatterproof.org

1307
Participants
169
Teams
$157,101
Raised

National Sponsors

It takes a village to make an event of this magnitude possible.
We couldn’t do it without the support of our generous national and local sponsors.
Please join us in thanking them!
To become a national sponsor, contact Mary Miller, Senior Vice President, at mary@shatterproof.org.

Visionary
Alkermes
Champion
IndiviorLightboxPlan Against PainUnited Healthcare Group
Signature
AllMed
Supporting
BraeburnCHUBBCignaEmergent BiosolutionsICG AdvisorsJP MorganLockton



Local Sponsors

We would like to give a special thanks to our local sponsors. Your support is making a difference in the lives of those affected by addiction.

To become a local sponsor, contact Donovan Kitamura, Shatterproof Director of Development, at dkitamura@shatterproof.org.

Silver
The Davis/Yost Group
Bronze
HighgateWyndham Hotels & Resorts Walker Engineering
Teal
Frontier Investment Management Company
Orange
TGB Labs
Community Partners
Dallas 24 Hour ClubBack on My FeetFoundation 45Grant Halliburton FoundationGRASPGreenhouse Treatment CenterLighthouse Recovery TCXLifePath SystemsNorth Texas Behavioral Health AuthorityThe PhoenixPathway HealthcareSymetriaTreehouseUT Health San Antonio SchoolUTA Center for Addiction and Recovery Studies
Media Sponsor
CBS DFW
Digital Media Partner
M2 The Rock
