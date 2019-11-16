Shatterproof Walk/Run Dallas
Saturday, November 16
Saturday, November 16
Saturday, November 16
America’s addiction crisis is killing too many of our loved ones. You can change that.
Register now to Rise Up Against Addiction
Every dollar raised helps save lives and transform our addiction treatment system.
11/16/2019
Shatterproof 5K Dallas
Saturday, November 16
Location:
Continental Bridge Gateway Plaza West aka Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge
301 Canada Dr.,
Dallas, TX 75212
Event Schedule:
7:00 AM – Site Opens
8:00 AM – Program Begins
8:30 AM – 5K Walk/Run Starts
*Walk start time is approximate as walkers will start immediately after all runners have crossed the start line
Download Site Map
Download Route Map
Walker registration fee:
Suggested minimum donation of $25 is encouraged to broaden community engagement with this event and Shatterproof’s mission
Runner registration fee:
$30 until 10 days before the event
$40 - 9 days before event
$50 - day of event
Parking Info
Download Parking Map
When using GPS, please proceed to the address below:
3011 Gulden Ln.
Dallas, TX 75212
Parking lots can be found nearby at the intersections listed. Please follow parking attendant directions.
- Lot C & D: Southeast corner of Singleton Blvd. and Herbert St.
For more information contact Donovan Kitamura at dkitamura@shatterproof.org
The Shatterproof Community Village is a bold way to showcase the work you’re doing to end the devastation addiction causes families and/or to celebrate those in recovery.
In the Community Village, you’ll have the opportunity to:
• Set up a table to share information with participants and their families
• Feature your organization’s logo on the Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5K Walk/Run website for your local event
• Be recognized during our pre-race program announcements
• Receive materials to distribute to help drive attendance to the Shatterproof 5K Walk/Run event
It’s easy to be a Community Partner!
• Register a minimum of 6 volunteers or team members to participate in the Shatterproof 5K Walk/Run event
• Promote the Walk/Run via your website, email, printed signs/handouts, and/or social media to encourage participation among your constituents (Shatterproof will provide you with a toolkit of promotional materials when available)
• Provide all materials about your organization on event day
• Staff your table area during the event.
• Make a donation (suggested minimum of $50) to help cover costs and make Community Village possible
After your application is submitted, you will be contacted by a local Shatterproof staff member who can discuss the Community Partner program as well as other opportunities for partnership and collaboration.
If you’re passionate about saving lives and/or celebrating those in recovery—and you’re unabashed about sharing your story and leading from the heart—then you will LOVE our committees.
In partnership with Shatterproof Development Directors, committee members lead outreach efforts by recruiting teams, working with community groups, securing in-kind donations, and bringing general awareness of Shatterproof and our mission to your area throughout the year.
Join the Committee today!
For more information contact Donovan Kitamura at dkitamura@shatterproof.org
Date: Saturday, November 16, 2019
Continental Bridge Gateway Plaza West
aka Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge
301 Canada Dr.
Dallas, TX 75212
Parking: Parking is limited, so carpooling and public transit are highly encouraged. See parking details under Day of Event Details tab on our website.
Timeline:
6:00 AM – Welcome & Festival Team Volunteer check-in
7:00 AM – Site opens & Course Team Volunteer check-in
8:00 AM – Program begins
8:30 AM – 5K Walk/Run starts
10:30 AM – Site closes
Site Map
Route Map
Where to Meet: Sign in at the Volunteer check-in tent and pick up your free t-shirt.
Volunteer
Volunteering for the Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5K Walk/Run is an excellent way to help families affected by addiction and help Shatterproof educate, empower and raise awareness about substance use disorder.
Plus, it’s a great way to connect with others in your community, build relationships and learn new skills.
Our Shatterproof 5K Walk/Run event volunteers receive an event shirt, snacks, and drinks during their shift, along with verified community service hours and our sincere thanks.
Click here to register to be a volunteer for an event.
Corporate Volunteers
Encourage your employees/co-workers to volunteer at the Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5K Walk/Run. We welcome corporate volunteer groups to get involved. Volunteering strengthens employees’ relationships, boosts workplace morale and increases employee engagement and retention.
Community Groups
We also encourage Community Groups to volunteer for our Shatterproof 5K Walk/Run event. This is a great way for local groups to participate in an event together and make a difference in the lives of families in their community affected by addiction.
1307
Participants
169
Teams
$157,101
Raised
Teams and Walkers
Select A Team:
Top Performers
View All Top Fundraisers View All Top Teams
National Sponsors
It takes a village to make an event of this magnitude possible.
We couldn’t do it without the support of our generous national and local sponsors.
Please join us in thanking them!
To become a national sponsor, contact Mary Miller, Senior Vice President, at mary@shatterproof.org.
Local Sponsors
We would like to give a special thanks to our local sponsors. Your support is making a difference in the lives of those affected by addiction.
To become a local sponsor, contact Donovan Kitamura, Shatterproof Director of Development, at dkitamura@shatterproof.org.