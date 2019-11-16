Shatterproof 5K Dallas

Saturday, November 16



Location:

Continental Bridge Gateway Plaza West aka Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge

301 Canada Dr.,

Dallas, TX 75212



Event Schedule:

7:00 AM – Site Opens

8:00 AM – Program Begins

8:30 AM – 5K Walk/Run Starts

*Walk start time is approximate as walkers will start immediately after all runners have crossed the start line



Download Site Map



Download Route Map



Walker registration fee:

Suggested minimum donation of $25 is encouraged to broaden community engagement with this event and Shatterproof’s mission

Runner registration fee:

$30 until 10 days before the event

$40 - 9 days before event

$50 - day of event



Parking Info

Download Parking Map



When using GPS, please proceed to the address below:

3011 Gulden Ln.

Dallas, TX 75212



Parking lots can be found nearby at the intersections listed. Please follow parking attendant directions. - Lot A & B: Northeast corner of Singleton Blvd & Gulden Ln.

- Lot C & D: Southeast corner of Singleton Blvd. and Herbert St.



For more information contact Donovan Kitamura at dkitamura@shatterproof.org



The Shatterproof Community Village is a bold way to showcase the work you’re doing to end the devastation addiction causes families and/or to celebrate those in recovery.



In the Community Village, you’ll have the opportunity to:

• Set up a table to share information with participants and their families

• Feature your organization’s logo on the Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5K Walk/Run website for your local event

• Be recognized during our pre-race program announcements

• Receive materials to distribute to help drive attendance to the Shatterproof 5K Walk/Run event



It’s easy to be a Community Partner!

• Register a minimum of 6 volunteers or team members to participate in the Shatterproof 5K Walk/Run event

• Promote the Walk/Run via your website, email, printed signs/handouts, and/or social media to encourage participation among your constituents (Shatterproof will provide you with a toolkit of promotional materials when available)

• Provide all materials about your organization on event day

• Staff your table area during the event.

• Make a donation (suggested minimum of $50) to help cover costs and make Community Village possible



After your application is submitted, you will be contacted by a local Shatterproof staff member who can discuss the Community Partner program as well as other opportunities for partnership and collaboration.

Become a Community Partner today .

If you’re passionate about saving lives and/or celebrating those in recovery—and you’re unabashed about sharing your story and leading from the heart—then you will LOVE our committees. In partnership with Shatterproof Development Directors, committee members lead outreach efforts by recruiting teams, working with community groups, securing in-kind donations, and bringing general awareness of Shatterproof and our mission to your area throughout the year.



Join the Committee today!



For more information contact Donovan Kitamura at dkitamura@shatterproof.org